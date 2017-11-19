Avolon agrees to buy 75 Boeing aircraft, may order 20 more

Chinese aircraft leasing company said on Sunday its Aerospace Leasing Ltd subsidiary had agreed to buy 55 B737 MAX 8 and 20 B737 MAX 10 aircraft from Boeing, and may order an additional 20 M737 MAX 8, with a total list value of around $11 billion.

Bohai's Avolon, part of aviation-to-shipping conglomerate HNA Group, had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Paris Airshow in June for 75 737 MAX 8 aircraft and said it was considering Boeing's 737 MAX 10 models.

said expected to take delivery of the aircraft between 2021 and 2024.

was sold to Shenzhen-listed Holding Co in 2015.

and other state-backed firms are expanding in the aircraft financing and leasing business as customer airlines open routes at home and abroad.