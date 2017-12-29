Baby among 12 killed in New York's deadliest fire in decades

At least 12 people, including a one-year-old infant, was killed after a massive fire broke out at an apartment building in The Bronx, City, said.

Authorities said the death toll could still rise from the fire that began at 6.51 p.m., on Thursday and gutted the building in the Belmont neighbourhood near Zoo, reports the Post.

"We're here at the scene of an unspeakable tragedy in the middle of the holiday season, a time when families are ­together," said during a press briefing late Thursday night.

"Tonight here in The Bronx, there are families that have been torn apart. This is the worst fire tragedy we have seen in this city in at least a quarter-century.

"There are four people critically injured who are fighting for their lives. Other serious injuries as well."

A said that the infant was discovered cradled in her mother's arms in the bathtub of one of the apartments. They were both dead.

According to the fire started on the first floor and quickly spread upstairs into the five-storey building with 25 apartments, reports the Post.

The said it was too early to determine what caused the fire.

tweeted: "We are closely monitoring the devastating fire in As always we are thankful for our first responders. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families tonight."

The fire stands to be the most deadly in City since 87 people perished in March 1990 in the infamous Happy Land social-club arson attack which took place less than a mile away from Thursday's location.