Baidu's video streaming unit launches $2.4 billion IPO in US

streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content. The listing is expected to give the firm extra financial muscle as it squares off against rivals in the Chinese market, including Holding Ltd’s (BABA. N) service Youku Tudou Inc.

It plans to offer 125 million American depositary shares priced at $17 to $19 each, the company said in a filing to the

Underwriters have an option to sell an additional 18.75 million shares, which if exercised in full could bring the value of the deal to about $2.7 billion.

IQiyi, which will list on the Nasdaq, said it expects to use about half of the proceeds to broaden and enhance its content offering while 10 percent would be earmarked to strengthen technology. The rest would go toward general corporate purposes.