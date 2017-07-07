Baidu under probe as CEO tests driverless car on public roads

Baidu, China's biggest provider, is under investigation to determine whether it had broken any laws after its chief executive tested a driverless car on public roads, Beijing's traffic police said on Thursday. The firm, China's answer to Alphabet's Google, is taking a leading role in the development of in and beyond. It unveiled a broad alliance for on Wednesday as it aims to get such vehicles on the road in by 2019. But may now face sanctions from local authorities after police said it was investigating whether there is any irregularity in using a driverless car on public roads. "The police support and of autonomous driving, but it should be conducted legally, safely and scientifically," traffic police said in its statement. Any violations of the law will lead to punishment, it said.



declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

