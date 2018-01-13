Bali's picturesque town Ubud, where the cosmic and the commercial meet

Ever since I watched Julia Roberts cycle through Ubud’s lush landscapes in Eat, Pray, Love, I’ve been dying to do the same — bike through the region’s green rice terraces, drink in a beautiful ancient culture and breathe in its fresh mountain air without fretting over AQI and SPM. No place in the world could be greener than Ubud.

A picturesque town, it nestles amid rivers, valleys and rice paddies in the cool uplands of Bali, one of Indonesia’s 17,000 islands. Neatly rowed rice fields, shiny foliage and moss-sheathed brick walls pepper its landscape ...