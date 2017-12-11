Bangladeshi bomber arrested after explosion in New York subway

Bangladeshi- origin man, wearing a homemade device, today triggered a at a metro station in City during rush hours, injuring four persons and causing chaos in one of the busiest commuter hubs in the metropolis, media reports said.



The 27-year-old suspected bomber who had wires attached to him was armed with a pipe bomb and a battery pack, sources told Post, according to which he was taken into custody after the device partially detonated.



Former Police Department Commissioner Bill Bratton told MSNBC that the man was inspired by the Islamic State terror group and originally came from Bangladesh.Mayor Bill de Blasio said the device that exploded in the City subway was an attempted "terrorist attack"."A total of 4 injuries reported at the scene of an explosion at Port Authority," the Police Department said, adding that all injuries are non-life-threatening.The suspect is reported to have sustained minor injury.President Donald Trump was briefed on the explosion, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.Earlier, the Police Department tweeted that it was responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave,The place is Port Authority, a busy bus terminal. It also has metro stations."The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time," the NYPD had said, adding that the information is preliminary.The Fire Department received call around 7.19 am."I was exiting the Port Authority and the National Guard was running towards something shouting 'Go, Go, Go'," commuter Keith Woodfin tweeted, according to Daily News.Designer Chelsea LaSalle tweeted that she was "stuck in a running stampede at port authority bus terminal due to bomb scare. cops EVERYWHERE.