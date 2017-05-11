Bank of England keeps interest at record low of 0.25%

The said on Thursday that it may need to raise interest rates before the late 2019 date markets had been expecting, as it saw inflation rising and the growing steadily over the next few years.



With only a month until a national election, the BoE said the short-term squeeze on households from inflation since June's vote would be more severe than it predicted in February, with price growth peaking at over 2.8 percent late this year.

Britain's shrugged off expectations of a recession after last year's referendum and chalked up one of the fastest growth rates among major rich economies.



Official data has soured since the start of the year, many economists expect tougher times ahead as Prime Minister starts two years of fraught talks before the country leaves the at the end of March 2019.



However, the BoE said it expected a pick-up in foreign trade and investment would offset a shortfall in domestic demand this year, and then sees a sharp pick-up in hitherto lackluster wage growth as unemployment fell to its lowest in a generation.

"Monetary policy could need to be tightened to a somewhat greater extent over the forecast period than the very gently rising path implied by the market yield curve underlying the May projections," the BoE said on Thursday.

This could imply the BoE will raise rates for the first time since 2007 just as Britain leaves the EU.



The financial market instruments which the uses to construct its economic forecasts fully priced in an interest rate rise only in the final three months of 2019, nine months later than in the last set of forecasts in February.

These market assumptions were based on average prices in the two weeks to May 3. Since then, markets have moved to price an earlier rate hike by the and sterling has strengthened, which should help to push down on inflation.

The BoE said its latest forecasts assumed "that the adjustment to the United Kingdom's new relationship with the is smooth".



In February BoE Governor Mark Carney warned of "twists and turns" on the road to

The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 7-1 in favour of keeping interest rates on hold at their record low 0.25 percent this month, as expected in a Reuters poll of economists.

American academic Kristin Forbes, who leaves the MPC at the end of June, again voted to raise rates to 0.5 percent and warned that the overshoot in inflation could become more protracted without tightening policy now.

Echoing language from the last policy meeting in March, the BoE said it would not take much upside news on growth and inflation for some other members of the MPC to join Forbes.



The central bank trimmed its forecast for growth this year to 1.9 percent from 2.0 percent but nudged up its forecasts for 2018 and 2019 to 1.7 percent and 1.8 percent. Last year Britain's grew 1.8 percent.

The steady outlook for growth contrasts with a sharp slowdown in the official measure of growth seen at the start of this year when the expanded just 0.3 percent in the quarter - less than half its rate at the end of last year.



The BoE said it expected first-quarter growth to be revised up to 0.4 percent, a rate it also forecasts for the current quarter. But earlier on Thursday, Britain's Office for National Statistics said first-quarter growth in industrial production was weaker than it had previously estimated.

The BoE said inflation was likely to fall back to 2.16 percent in just over two years' time - still above the BoE's target - and then pick up slightly going into 2020.



Usually, inflation forecasts shows inflation falling steadily back to target.

Carney was due to give a news conference to explain the Bank's latest Inflation Report at 1130 GMT.