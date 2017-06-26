Bank stress: Italy paying 5.2 bn euros in resources to keep 2 banks afloat

Italian Economy Minister assured that there will be normalcy at teller windows when two banks reopen

The Italian has made 5.2 billion euros of resources immediately available to keep operative two that the European Central has deemed "failing or about to fail," sending them into insolvency procedures.



Paolo Gentiloni defended the swift action by the as vital for ensuring Italy's slow economic recovery isn't derailed by a "disorderly" failure of Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza.



The two are based in the northeast Veneto region, one of Italy's most economically productive. They serve many of the small and medium-sized businesses that are the backbone of the nation's



Minister Pier Carlo Padoan assured Italians that today "there will be normal operations at the teller windows" when the two reopen their doors after the weekend.



The European Central on Friday night pulled the plug on the two troubled banks, which have struggled with high levels of outstanding loans.



The resources approved by the will facilitate, as widely anticipated, Italian Intesa Sanpaolo's taking on the "good" assets of the two



Gentiloni said the government's rescue move at an ad hoc Cabinet meeting yesterday afternoon was mainly aimed at saving "account-holders, savers, of these two banks, in favor of those who work in these banks, and in general in favor of the of the territory, one of our most important."



He also deemed the help vital "for the good health of our system," which is seen elsewhere in as a weak point in Italy's



that can't issue loans hamper Italy's businesses from bouncing back, and also pose vulnerability to the eurozone as a whole.



Padoan told reporters that the overall price tag for the rescue operation would eventually be nearly 17 billion euros because it would include Italian "guarantees" for 12 billion.

AP | PTI