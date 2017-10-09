Banks need Brexit transition details by early 2018: RBS head

Group Chairman Howard Davies said details of a post- transitional deal with the need to be outlined in the next five months to stop more financial-services jobs from leaving London. “If there are no details by the first quarter of next year, the number of moves of people out of London will accelerate,” Davies said on Sky News on Sunday. If nothing is certain by then, “I think people will trigger those contingency plans” requested by the Bank of England for the UK exit from the A “relatively small” number of RBS’s employees will leave Britain’s capital and financial hub after the U.K. quits the in March 2019, Davies said, with a “re-balancing” of financial activity in Europe. The bank is setting up a subsidiary in Amsterdam, to which 150 jobs will be moved.

