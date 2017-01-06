Barack Obama didn't backtrack on Syria red line: John Kerry

TRENDING ON BS
AP | PTI  |  Washington 

President Barack Obama, is introduced by Secretary of State John Kerry, left, before speaking at the Chief of Missions Conference at the State Department in Washington
Secretary of State John Kerry says that President Barack Obama didn't backtrack on his "red line" warning about Syrian chemical weapons.

But Kerry says the incorrect perception that Obama didn't enforce the red line in 2013 hurt US credibility.



Kerry maintained that Obama never reversed a decision to use military force if Syria's government used chemical weapons.

Kerry told reporters yesterday that Obama instead opted for a better solution: Syria giving up its declared chemical weapon stockpiles.

And he said the "unfair perception" that Obama backed down on the military option caused damage.

Kerry also urged President-elect Donald Trump to stay the course on several of the administration's foreign policy initiatives amid concerns he may roll back much of Obama's legacy.

