Barack Obama didn't backtrack on Syria red line: John Kerry

He says the incorrect perception that Obama didn't enforce the red line in 2013 hurt US credibility

Secretary of State says that President didn't backtrack on his "red line" warning about Syrian chemical weapons.



But Kerry says the incorrect perception that Obama didn't enforce the red line in 2013 hurt US credibility.



Kerry maintained that Obama never reversed a decision to use military force if Syria's government used chemical weapons.



Kerry told reporters yesterday that Obama instead opted for a better solution: giving up its declared chemical weapon stockpiles.



And he said the "unfair perception" that Obama backed down on the military option caused damage.



Kerry also urged President-elect Donald Trump to stay the course on several of the administration's foreign policy initiatives amid concerns he may roll back much of Obama's legacy.

AP | PTI