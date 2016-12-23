TRENDING ON BS
China warns Trump against moves that could hurt bilateral trade ties
Barack Obama planning farewell speech in Chicago in January

Sources said Secret Service is surveying major venues for the event including McCormick Place

IANS  |  Washington 

President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference in the Brady press briefing room at the White House in Washington. Photo: AP | PTI
President Barack Obama

US President Barack Obama is preparing a major speech in Chicago slated for January as he prepares to leave office, according to government sources.

Obama's remarks are expected to include a thank you to Chicago and the state of Illinois for launching his political career, one that began as a state senator and then a US senator and then President, Politico reported on Thursday citing the sources as saying.

It is also being billed as a farewell speech that is expected to take place on January 10 - shortly before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20.

The sources said Secret Service is surveying major venues for the event including McCormick Place in the United Centre, among others.

However, there was no official confirmation from the White House.

