Barack Obama's 'thank you' tweet becomes his most popular ever

He delivered his farewell address from Chicago

President Barack Obama's tweet following his farewell address to the nation has become the most popular post on the presidential account.



Obama tweeted from the @ account last night: "Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I'm asking you to believe_not in my ability to create change, but in yours."







As of midday, the message had been retweeted more than 500,000 times. spokesman says that outperforms his previous top tweet, a message posted after the Supreme Court's June 2015 decision to overturn state bans on gay marriage.The @ account has more than 13 million followers.Obama's personal @BarackObama account has more than 80 million followers.