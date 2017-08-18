TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

From Paris to Barcelona: Timeline of major terror attacks in Europe
Business Standard

Barcelona attack: Sikh Gurdwaras offer shelter as death toll reaches 13

Sushma Swaraj also confirmed that there is no report of any Indian casualty in the attack

ANI  |  Barcelona 

Barcelona terror attack: A long war against Islamic State is our reality
Barcelona attack: Injured people are treated in Barcelona after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists and injuring several people, police said. Photo: PTI/AP

Sikh Gurdwaras in Barcelona are lending helping hand at the time of crisis after at least 13 persons have been killed and more than 50 injured in a terrorist attack in Las Ramblas district.

A Sikh man, Harjinder S Kukreja from Punjab took to Twitter to inform people that Gurdwaras in Barcelona are offering help to those who are in need.

"If anyone needs shelter, food, Sikh houses of worship in the Spanish city are open for all," Kukreja tweeted.

In his tweet, Kukreja has posted information of two Gurdwaras in Barcelona; Gurdwara Nanaksar Sahib located at 08903, Carrer Rafael Campalans, 23, 08903 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat and can be contacted at +34 666 11 25 45, while Sikh Gurudwara Gurdarshan Sahib Ji located at Carrer de l'Hospitaland can be reached at +34 934 43 88 82.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj confirmed that there is no report of any Indian casualty in the attack. Indians, who are in an emergency, can contact the Indian embassy in Spain at +34-608769335.

"I am in constant touch with Indian Embassy in Spain. As of now, there is no report of an Indian casualty," Swaraj tweeted.

Police in Barcelona have asked people around that region to stay indoors. They have urged those concerned about friends and family to use social media, rather than cellphone calls to avoid overloading phone networks.

Facebook also activated its safety check mechanism, allowing users near #Barcelona attack to mark themselves as safe.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements
  • Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%