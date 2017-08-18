Barcelona terror attack: Shaken Twitterati offer condolences, support

A van on Thursday ploughed into a crowd in Barcelona, Spain, killing at least 13 and injuring about 100 in the terrorist attack whose responsibility has been claimed by the "soldiers of Islamic State", according to jihadi-affiliated news agency Amaq . Soon after the attack, people took to microblogging site Twitter to express their condolences for the victims of the



Catalan police said the situation in Cambrils, south of Barcelona, was under control and that five attackers had been killed. Six civilians and a police officer were injured in the operation.



A Sikh man, Harjinder S Kukreja from Punjab took to Twitter to inform people that Gurdwaras in Barcelona were offering help to those in need. "If anyone needs shelter, food, Sikh houses of worship in the Spanish city are open for all," Kukreja tweeted. In his tweet, Kukreja posted information of two Gurdwaras in Barcelona.

#Barcelona If anyone needs shelter, food, Sikh houses of worship in the the Spanish city are open for all #BarcelonaAttack pic.twitter.com/Etx7Uzc2Rl — Harjinder S Kukreja (@SinghLions) August 17, 2017 Earlier, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had confirmed there had been no report of any Indian casualty in the attack. Indians in emergency can contact the Indian embassy in Spain at +34-608769335. "I am in constant touch with Indian Embassy in Spain. As of now, there is no report of an Indian casualty,"

I am in constant touch with Indian Embassy in Spain @IndiainSpain. As of now, there is no report of an Indian casualty. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 17, 2017 Superstar footballers Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Neymar, Andres Iniesta and also offered their condolences on Twitter after the terror attack.

