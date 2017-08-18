TRENDING ON BS
Over charging retirees: US pension funds sue Goldman, UBS, others
Business Standard

Barcelona terror attack: Shaken Twitterati offer condolences, support

Sushma Swaraj has confirmed there is no report of any Indian casualty in the attack

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Spain terror attack
The injured are treated in Barcelona after August 17 attack in Las Ramblas. Photo: PTI/AP

A van on Thursday ploughed into a crowd in Barcelona, Spain, killing at least 13 and injuring about 100 in the terrorist attack whose responsibility has been claimed by the "soldiers of Islamic State", according to jihadi-affiliated news agency Amaq . Soon after the attack, people took to microblogging site Twitter to express their condolences for the victims of the Barcelona terror attack.
 
Catalan police said the situation in Cambrils, south of Barcelona, was under control and that five attackers had been killed. Six civilians and a police officer were injured in the operation.
 
A Sikh man, Harjinder S Kukreja from Punjab took to Twitter to inform people that Gurdwaras in Barcelona were offering help to those in need. "If anyone needs shelter, food, Sikh houses of worship in the Spanish city are open for all," Kukreja tweeted. In his tweet, Kukreja posted information of two Gurdwaras in Barcelona.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had confirmed there had been no report of any Indian casualty in the attack. Indians in emergency can contact the Indian embassy in Spain at +34-608769335. "I am in constant touch with Indian Embassy in Spain. As of now, there is no report of an Indian casualty," 

Superstar footballers Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Neymar, Andres Iniesta and others also offered their condolences on Twitter after the terror attack.

Here are tweets from people who were sending their prayers to the people in Barcelona.

