Barcelona terror attack: Shaken Twitterati offer condolences, support

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had confirmed there had been no report of any Indian casualty in the attack. Indians in emergency can contact the Indian embassy in Spain at +34-608769335. "I am in constant touch with Indian Embassy in Spain. As of now, there is no report of an Indian casualty,"
#Barcelona If anyone needs shelter, food, Sikh houses of worship in the the Spanish city are open for all #BarcelonaAttack pic.twitter.com/Etx7Uzc2Rl— Harjinder S Kukreja (@SinghLions) August 17, 2017
Superstar footballers Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Neymar, Andres Iniesta and others also offered their condolences on Twitter after the terror attack.
I am in constant touch with Indian Embassy in Spain @IndiainSpain. As of now, there is no report of an Indian casualty.— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 17, 2017
Consternado com as notícias que chegam de Barcelona. Todo o apoio e solidariedade a família e amigos das vítimas.— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 17, 2017
Todos consternados por lo que ha pasado y las noticias que siguen saliendo desde nuestra ciudad. Todo mi cariño. pic.twitter.com/CIhEKncx4A— Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) August 17, 2017
Conmocionado por lo ocurrido en las #Ramblas. Toda mi fuerza para víctimas y familias— Ivan Rakitic (@ivanrakitic) August 17, 2017
Shocked by the tragedy at the #Ramblas of #Barcelona
Que Deus conforte todas as famílias #PrayForBarcelona te quiero BARCELONA pic.twitter.com/EFv1mvT0pD— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) August 17, 2017
My thoughts and prayers are with the people of #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/RmzOvPSHcm— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 18, 2017
Here are tweets from people who were sending their prayers to the people in Barcelona.
Fuerza Barcelona! #PrayForBarcelona— André Gomes (@aftgomes) August 17, 2017
#Barcelona RIP to those who lost their lives what a messed up world— Nedal #SaveDinaAli (@Nedal_1996) August 17, 2017
rip to the wonderful people that lost their lifes in this terrible attack today #barcelona— lou ¨? (@louismyrogue) August 17, 2017
RIP to the family's that lost someone today #BarcelonaTerrorAttack #Barcelona #mybeautifulcountry 17-8-2017 #españa #pleasepray pic.twitter.com/RVx8eZFnjZ— SAZ???? (@Sarita_Saz) August 17, 2017
Stay safe beautiful #Barcelona these people are monsters... RIP to the victims. pic.twitter.com/IC1KciOP65— Goal Digger (@FCBGoalDigger) August 17, 2017
Thoughts go out to everyone in Barcelona. Another attack in another beautiful city #barcelona #rip— Becci. (@BecciThomo) August 17, 2017
