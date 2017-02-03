Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat: Sources

Corp plans to withdraw from its lead role in projects to build plants in Britain and India, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, marking a retreat as it wrestles with an imminent multi-billion dollar writedown.

Such a move would leave Toshiba's US-based focused on the much narrower field of reactors and services, rather than civil engineering for power plants, or their construction, the sources said.

But it would throw into question the future of a key plank in Britain's plans to replace ageing reactors and the future of India's biggest project to date.

became one of the sector's biggest players with the purchase of in 2006, the height of a short-lived boom. But the industry was left battered by the 2011 Fukushima disaster and Toshiba's woes have only deepened — first with a 2015 accounting scandal and now damaging cost overruns at US projects.

Sources familiar with the matter have said the writedown on the US business — set to be detailed on Feb 14 when reports earnings — could be around $6 billion, wiping out the group's shareholder equity.

NuGen, a Toshiba-led venture with French utility Engie, was set up to build three AP1000 reactors designed by the Japanese conglomerate's unit at the Moorside site on the coast of Cumbria.

But the $15 billion-$20 billion investment is now an impossible financial burden for to help shoulder, one of the sources said, adding it had not yet notified the government.

Two of the sources said Engie also wants to pull out of NuGen, as new Chief Executive Isabelle Kocher does not want to invest in new projects. Engie declined to comment.

That could leave Britain searching for new backers.

"It has to be someone with a big chequebook. The real question for London is to what extent should this be a private sector venture anyway," said one veteran adviser.

One of the sources said was considering a full exit from the project, in which it currently has a 60% stake, but would take a firm decision once it had completed the sale of a stake in its memory chips business. That sale was announced last month but started on Friday.

All three sources with knowledge of the matter declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

A spokesperson said it was reviewing all its power business outside Japan. "Nothing has been decided at this time, including the impact on our Moorside project."

declined to comment.

Out of India

In India, has also been in talks with state-owned Power Corporation of about a contract to build six AP1000s, a project strongly backed by both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former US President Barack Obama.

The three sources said that was now almost impossible.

"The Indian government was happy to have one sole counterpart, but this cannot continue," the first source said, adding that either an Indian civil engineering group or a foreign, possibly American, group would have to step in to negotiate, oversee and eventually finance the project.

would instead just provide equipment, the source said.

Representatives for India's state-run body and the Ministry of External Affairs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

has traditionally been a builder of reactors, not entire power plants including steam turbines, generators and transformers.

But as tightening safety regulations following Fukushima made building plants more expensive, reactor builders and their shareholders have been increasingly forced to take on the civil engineering side too.

The source said will return to its roots as a specialist, while will stop taking on projects to build entire plants just so that can sell its AP1000 reactors.

" will withdraw from being a general contractor for plants," the source said.