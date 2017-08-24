Battle will 'end in your lands', 10-yr-old boy warns Trump in IS video

The of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has released a new video on Wednesday featuring a 10-year-old American boy giving warning to U.S. President that the fighting will "end in your lands."

"My message to Trump, the puppet of the Jews: Allah has promised us victory and promised you defeat," the boy, named Yousef, says in the video, obtained by MEMRI.

"This battle is not going to end in or Mosul. It's going to end in your lands. By the will of Allah, we will have victory, so get ready, for the fighting has just begun," The Hill reports.

The minor boy was speaking English with an American accent in the video. He further said that he travelled to Syria's Raqqa, two years ago with his mother and his father, an American soldier who fought in Iraq. The identity of his parents was not revealed in the video.

"This city has scared the whole world because the Muslims who live in it have learned the meaning of jihad and have established the rule of Allah," Yousef said, describing Raqqa, which has served as a stronghold for since 2014.

"Because of this, all the nations in the world who are led by America have gathered to scare us away from what we have established," The Hill reported.

The video's release comes as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backed by a US-led alliance, is pressing forward with an attack on to extort the city from control.

In the video, Yousef mentioned about his best friend who stays in Iraq's Sinjar. The has seized the town and surrounding area in 2014, killed thousands of the Yazidi ethnic group, which eventually leads the US to begin conducting airstrikes on in Iraq.

The end of the video shows Yousef getting weapons training from an unidentified individual.

"Do you think that we're going to leave? Do you think that we'll be finished?" Yousef says, this time in Arabic. "Never! We will remain until the Day of Judgment, with Allah's permission."

In the past, the has featured some American hostages like James Foley and Steven Sotloff of their beheadings in the propaganda videos.