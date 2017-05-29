Beijing bling: Hyundai plots China branding reboot after missile row

Bruised by anti-Korean sentiment in its biggest market and losing ground to local automakers, Motor will open its first Chinese brand store, and may locally assemble its premium cars and accelerate the launch of a sport-utility vehicle (SUV), people familiar with the plans said.

The measures are aimed at rebooting the South Korean firm’s branding in China, where many see as a lower-end maker of city taxis.

and its affiliate were not long ago ranked third among foreign car brands in China, but recent sales have been hit by a consumer backlash over South Korea’s deployment of a US anti-missile defence system, which Beijing opposes.

Analysts say the diplomatic row masks broader problems for Hyundai/Kia in China: Poor brand recognition and a model line-up struggling against local brands’ cheaper

“ has an in-between brand that doesn’t have a clear identity in China, and there’s the backdrop of poor China- relations,” said James Chao, Shanghai-based Asia-Pacific chief of consulting firm IHS Markit Automotive.

“Newly introduced should help, but they are late to the game.”

Even before the missile systems row, Hyundai/Kia’s market share tumbled to 8.1 per cent last year, the lowest in eight years. This year, it has slid further to five per cent.

To help its identity crisis, will in September open a brand experience centre in Beijing’s 798 Art District, a trendy hub of refurbished factory buildings. has three similar centres in Seoul and one in Moscow.

“We’re not going to show a real car. This space is only for focusing on brand building,” Xu Jing, the executive in charge of the project, told Reuters.

The centre was planned before the recent political tensions, but its completion is now a key plank in Hyundai’s efforts to regain a lost position in as local automakers and European brands gain ground. Volvo-owner Geely and Great Wall Motor are also looking to move upmarket.

The branding store ventures into territory traditionally held by premium names such as Daimler’s “Mercedes me” stores and BMW’s brand centres, already in

is also considering using complete knock-down (CKD) kits shipped from South to assemble cars in — more than halving import tariffs to 10 per cent — two people familiar with the matter said.

Building cars from kits in would also prevent technology leaking to its local joint venture partner, BAIC, one of the people added.

The kits are a first step, said one insider. “We are agonising over how to source local parts and secure enough sales to build the cars.”

launched its luxury sedan in 2008, and two years ago spun it off with the larger Equus sedan into a standalone premium brand. Brand Chief Manfred Fitzgerald said last year would launch in within two to three years.

has not decided which model it will build in first, but plans to have six models including a sports sedan and two under the premium marque by 2020.

“While the brand is reviewing a variety of strategies for the market, no specific decisions have been made yet,” said in a statement.

sold 74 sedans in last year, down from 1,016 in 2015. It sold a single Equus, down from 10 the previous year, according to export data seen by Reuters.

may also bring forward by a month, to November, the launch of a small SUV, code-named NU, to be built at its fourth factory in China, one of the people told Reuters.

And Kia is considering launching the Stinger, its first sports sedan, in China, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, though there are no plans to build the model there.

said it also plans to apply new, cutting-edge technologies such as connectivity and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to many products from the second half of this year, and soon introduce six new-energy vehicles.

Since starting to make cars in in 2002, has aggressively chased sales and market share by selling both older and new versions of models including the Elantra and Sonata sedans and Tucson SUV.

Among foreign car brands, Hyundai’s sales lag only those of General Motors and Volkswagen, but it’s generally seen as more lower-end than American, German and Japanese rivals. Beijing has supplied around a fifth of the capital’s taxis.

The volume sales model “did wonders for sales growth, but dented the image in the minds of Chinese buyers,” said Michael Dunne, president of consultancy Dunne Automotive.

Reuters