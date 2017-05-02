Beijing has vested interest in resolving Kashmir issue: Chinese media

now has a "vested interest" in mediating between and to resolve the Kashmir issue because of its nearly $50 billion investment in the China- Economic Corridor that passes through PoK, an article in a state-run daily has said.

The article in the Global Times, a ruling of publication, indicated Beijing's latent interest in playing a bigger role in the region.

Claiming that had mediated between Myanmar and over Rohingya refugees issue, the article said, " has always adhered to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, but that doesn't mean can turn a deaf ear to the demands of Chinese enterprises in protecting their overseas investments."

"Given the massive investment that has made in countries along the One Belt, One Road, now has a vested interest in helping resolve regional conflicts including the dispute over Kashmir between and Pakistan," it said.

China's recent mediation between Myanmar and over Rohingya issue shows the increased ability of in resolving conflicts beyond its borders to maintain regional stability, the article said.

" has been at the centre of a regional power shift, thus the country now needs to learn how to act as a stabilising force and conflict mediator in the region," it said.

There is so much to learn for about how to play its role as a regional power at a time when the country is witnessing a boom in outbound direct investment, the article said.

"For instance, while has the capability to resolve conflicts through mediation given its increased economic influence, the nation needs to be very prudent in dealing with other big powers, included, in the region," it said.

"In fact, mediating between and over Kashmir issue would perhaps be one of the toughest challenges facing in dealing with regional affairs to safeguard its overseas interests," the article said.

This is perhaps the first time that Chinese official media started floating Beijing's interest in playing a mediatory role to resolve the Kashmir issue.

China's official stand is that the Kashmir issue left over from history should be resolved between and though has been stepping up its investments in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

While in the past has played down reports of the presence of its troops in PoK, saying that they were there to deliver humanitarian assistance, its $46 billion China- Economic Corridor (CPEC) through the disputed Gilgit and Baltistan region increased its involvement in the disputed areas.

has protested against over the CPEC and is yet to name an official delegation to take part in a summit of the Belt and Road initiative, of which CPEC is a part. The summit is to be held from May 14-15.

Chinese official media also referred to last month's participation of Chinese troops for the first time in the Day parade as a sign of Chinese military playing a role in regional stability.