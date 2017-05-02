Beijing has vested interest in resolving Kashmir issue: Chinese media

China
now has a "vested interest" in mediating between India
and Pakistan
to resolve the Kashmir issue because of its nearly $50 billion investment in the China-Pakistan
Economic Corridor that passes through PoK, an article in a state-run daily has said.
The article in the Global Times, a ruling Communist Party
of China
publication, indicated Beijing's latent interest in playing a bigger role in the region.
Claiming that China
had mediated between Myanmar and Bangladesh
over Rohingya refugees issue, the article said, "China
has always adhered to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, but that doesn't mean Beijing
can turn a deaf ear to the demands of Chinese enterprises in protecting their overseas investments."
"Given the massive investment that China
has made in countries along the One Belt, One Road, China
now has a vested interest in helping resolve regional conflicts including the dispute over Kashmir between India
and Pakistan," it said.
China's recent mediation between Myanmar and Bangladesh
over Rohingya issue shows the increased ability of Beijing
in resolving conflicts beyond its borders to maintain regional stability, the article said.
"China
has been at the centre of a regional power shift, thus the country now needs to learn how to act as a stabilising force and conflict mediator in the region," it said.
There is so much to learn for China
about how to play its role as a regional power at a time when the country is witnessing a boom in outbound direct investment, the article said.
"For instance, while China
has the capability to resolve conflicts through mediation given its increased economic influence, the nation needs to be very prudent in dealing with other big powers, India
included, in the region," it said.
"In fact, mediating between India
and Pakistan
over Kashmir issue would perhaps be one of the toughest challenges facing China
in dealing with regional affairs to safeguard its overseas interests," the article said.
This is perhaps the first time that Chinese official media started floating Beijing's interest in playing a mediatory role to resolve the Kashmir issue.
China's official stand is that the Kashmir issue left over from history should be resolved between India
and Pakistan
though Beijing
has been stepping up its investments in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
While China
in the past has played down reports of the presence of its troops in PoK, saying that they were there to deliver humanitarian assistance, its $46 billion China- Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC) through the disputed Gilgit and Baltistan region increased its involvement in the disputed areas.
India
has protested against China
over the CPEC and is yet to name an official delegation to take part in a summit of the Belt and Road initiative, of which CPEC is a part. The summit is to be held from May 14-15.
Chinese official media also referred to last month's participation of Chinese troops for the first time in the Pakistan
Day parade as a sign of Chinese military playing a role in regional stability.
