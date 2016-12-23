TRENDING ON BS
Ordered Deported, Berlin Suspect Slipped Through Germany's Fingers
Berlin truck attack: Suspect shot dead in Milan

Amri had been missing since escaping after Monday's attack which left 12 people dead

AFP | PTI  |  Rome 

Berlin
Police search the surroundings of a truck which run into a crowded Christmas market the evening before and killed several people in Berlin

The Tunisian man suspected of carrying out the deadly Berlin truck attack was shot dead on Friday by police in Milan, Italian media reported, citing security sources.

Italy's interior minister Marco Minniti has announced a press conference later on Friday.

According to the reports, the suspect, Anis Amri, was stopped in his car around 3 am for what was a routine identity check. He pulled out a pistol and shootout ensued in which he was shot.

Amri had been missing since escaping after Monday's attack which left 12 people dead.

He had links to Italy, having arrived in the country from his native Tunisia in 2011.

Shortly after his arrival he was sentenced to a prison term for starting a fire in a refugee centre.

He was released in 2015 and made his way to Germany.

