Best perks & benefits around the world

-
ALSO READ143 companies hands out 714 job offers in IIT-Madras in the first week of placement MCA makes hiring of C-suite easier for companies Automation gobbles up jobs in the IT sector Apple offers project internships to students for possible jobs at Maps Development Center Fewer jobs, flat salary blues for techies in campus hiring
-
Companies have increased their focus on benefits and perks (and with 57 per cent of job seekers counting them among their top considerations before taking a new job, it’s no wonder), but in their efforts to outpace each other, many once-hot perks have become passé. Here are 10 companies that offer some unsual benefits to their employees:
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU