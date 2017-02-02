Beyonce's pregnancy news breaks Selena Gomez's Instagram record

Knowles' pregnancy announcement has taken the internet by storm as it has surpassed Selena Gomez's record on Instagram.

The photograph of the 35-year-old cradling her growing baby bump received 6.33 million likes in less than eight hours it was posted, reported Variety.

With over 3,34,000 comments, Beyonce's picture beat Selena's sponsored post that showed her sipping Coke in June last year had earned 6.3 million likes.

The wrote: "We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two and we thank you for your well wishes - The Carters."

Within barely an hour of the photograph going online, it had garnered over 2.43 million likes and 1,66,000 comments.