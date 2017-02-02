TRENDING ON BS
Beyonce's pregnancy news breaks Selena Gomez's Instagram record

A photograph of the singer, cradling her baby bump, drew 6.33 million likes

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

(Photo courtesy: Instagram/Beyonce)

Singer Beyonce Knowles' pregnancy announcement has taken the internet by storm as it has surpassed singer Selena Gomez's record on Instagram.

The photograph of the 35-year-old singer cradling her growing baby bump received 6.33 million likes in less than eight hours it was posted, reported Variety.

With over 3,34,000 comments, Beyonce's picture beat Selena's Instagram sponsored post that showed her sipping Coke in June last year had earned 6.3 million likes.

The singer wrote: "We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two and we thank you for your well wishes - The Carters."

Within barely an hour of the photograph going online, it had garnered over 2.43 million likes and 1,66,000 comments.

