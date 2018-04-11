JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

History of impeachment in US shows that Trump is likely to stay in office
Business Standard

Beyond cameras and hearing, there is a lot that Facebook can take care of

Zuckerberg says the solution is "to develop more AI tools." But in response to our reporting, the company promised to hire more human reviewers

Ariana Tobin Jeremy B. Merrill Lucas Waldron Terry Parris Jr. | ProPublica 

Mark Zuckerberg at Congressional hearing
Mark Zuckerberg at Congressional hearing (Photo: Reuters)

Mark Zuckerberg just gave almost five hours’ worth of testimony on Capitol Hill.

This was a sit-down senators had long requested, and he had to answer years’ worth of built-up concerns.

The lawmakers appear to have been reading our work.
First Published: Wed, April 11 2018. 14:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements