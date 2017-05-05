Biggest legislative win for Trump: US House passes Bill to repeal Obamacare

The of Representatives on Thursday approved a to repeal major parts of and replace it with a Republican health care plan, handing President his biggest legislative victory but setting up a tough fight in the Senate.

With the 217-213 vote, obtained just enough support to push the legislation through the House, sending it to the Senate for consideration. No Democrats voted for the

The bill's passage represented a vital step toward fulfilling a top Trump campaign pledge and a seven-year Republican quest to dismantle Democratic former President Barack Obama's signature health care law. But the effort now faces new hurdles in the Senate, where the will have difficulty gaining Republican support.

Thursday's vote was also a political victory for Speaker Paul Ryan, demonstrating his ability to pull together a fractured Republican caucus after two failed attempts this year to win consensus on the health care legislation.

Democrats are hoping that the Republicans' vote to repeal will spark a voter backlash in next year's midterm congressional elections.

Some 20 million Americans gained health care coverage under Obama's 2010 Affordable Care Act, which has recently gathered support in public opinion polls. But have long attacked it, seeing the program as government overreach and complaining that it drives up health care costs.

The Republican bill, known formally as the American Health Care Act, aims to repeal most taxes, including a penalty for not buying health insurance. It would slash funding for Medicaid, the program that provides insurance for the poor, and roll back much of Medicaid's expansion.