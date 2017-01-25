Bilateral ties: Trump invites PM Narendra Modi to visit US later this year

Describing India
as a "true friend" of the US, President Donald Trump
invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi
to visit the country later this year, the White House
said today after both leaders spoke over phone and discussed issues such as trade, defence and terrorism.
Trump spoke to Modi yesterday night over phone, four days after he was sworn-in as the 45th President of America.
"During a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
of India, President Trump emphasised that the US
considers India
a true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world," the White House
said in a readout of the call.
"President Trump looked forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi in the US
later this year," the White House
said.
The two leaders discussed opportunities to strengthen the partnership between the US
and India
in broad areas such as the economy and defence.
Besides this, they also discussed security in the region of South and Central Asia. President Trump and Prime Minister Modi resolved that the US
and India
stand shoulder to shoulder in the global fight against terrorism, the readout said.
After Trump surprised the world with his historic victory in the November 8 general elections, Modi was among the first five world leaders to have congratulated Trump.
During his gruelling election campaign, India
is among the few countries in addition to Israel with whom Trump spoke of strengthening ties if elected to power.
On January 21, Trump spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican Premier Pena Nieto.
On Sunday, Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and yesterday he had a telephonic conversation with the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
tweeted that he too has invited President Donald Trump
to visit India.
