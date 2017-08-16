Bill Gates makes largest donation since 2000

-
Bill Gates donated 64 million of Microsoft Corp’s shares, valued at $4.6 billion on June 6, according to a Securities & Exchange Commission filing released on Monday. It’s the largest gift of Microsoft shares that Gates has made since 2000. While the recipient of the gift wasn’t specified, Gates has made the majority of his donations to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
