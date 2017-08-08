Biotech firm's Big Tobacco model to curb nicotine habit

Investors are betting on a little-known biotech
company to supply Big Tobacco
with low-nicotine
cigarettes, but so far its technology is unproven.
Investors’ hopes are pinned on 22nd Century’s technology becoming widespread, although none of the big tobacco
makers has bought it yet.
“We genetically modify the tobacco.
We’ve been working on this for 20 years,” Henry Sicignano, chief executive of 22nd Century, said.
Sicignano, who helped to develop Natural American Spirit cigarettes
before the brand was bought by RJ Reynolds in 2002, said the aim was to reduce the harm caused by smoking.
By making cigarettes
less addictive, people would smoke when they want to rather than when they need to, and would probably smoke less.
That is the logic behind the FDA
announcement suggesting regulating nicotine
and encouraging smokers to switch to alternatives seen as less harmful, such as e-cigarettes.
Sicignano
said 22nd Century can make cigarettes
with 95 to 97 percent less nicotine
than conventional cigarettes, which have about 10 mg of nicotine
each. It is the only company with tobacco
that can be below the threshold of what health regulators say they believe to be non-addictive, he added.
A top-10 shareholder of 22nd Century said major cigarette firms would have to turn to it if the FDA’s proposal becomes reality. “If Big Tobacco
doesn’t want their market to go to zero overnight, they’re going to have to work with someone who has a low-nicotine tobacco
leaf,” he said.
While the long-term market for low-nicotine cigarettes
is highly uncertain, given that they are designed to be easier to quit, he said it would take years for all smokers to quit. “For a tiny company there’s a huge opportunity.” 22nd Century has roughly 80 employees and annual revenue of about $16 million, a portion of which is from regulators such as the FDA
using its tobacco
to run clinical trials. So far it has got orders for over 24 million cigarettes
for this purpose, with at least 25 such trials underway.
British American Tobacco, the world’s biggest international tobacco
company, has been assessing the opportunity for tobacco
with altered levels of nicotine.
It has a four-year research agreement with 22nd Century worth up to $14 million that gives it the right to enter into an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with the company.
Sicignano
said he expected BAT to enter into a commercial agreement, and noted that any such deal would not prevent 22nd Century from selling its own products — finished cigarettes
or tobacco
leaves — to rivals such as Altria, Japan Tobacco International
or Imperial Brands.
A BAT spokeswoman said the agreement was part of its research and development programme on nicotine
levels. She declined to comment on whether BAT planned to exercise its licensing right.
Like many start-ups, until the deals are signed, 22nd Century is struggling to make money.
“We’re not a profitable company. It’s certainly important for us to be able to achieve regulatory acceptance either here or in the EU or perhaps in Asia,” Sicignano
said. “We’re working on all these fronts, so that we can bring these important products to market and be a profitable company.”
Likely to face resistance
With retail sales of tobacco
nearing $119 billion, the United States is the fourth-biggest market behind China, Indonesia and Russia. Because of relatively light federal taxes, it is the most profitable.
Clive Bates, a former head of UK charity Action on Smoking
and Health (ASH) who is now an advocate of e-cigarettes, is sceptical the FDA’s proposal will come to pass as it would make conventional cigarettes
commercially unviable.
“There will be a massive amount of resistance,” he said, from tobacco
farmers to manufacturers to retailers. “It’s very difficult to put in a rule through a technocratic rule-making process that does something as big as that. Nobody has ever done anything remotely the size of that.”
In the 1980s, Philip Morris and other companies
tested ultra low-tar cigarettes, but they were not commercially successful.
22nd Century says its cigarettes
are as satisfactory as traditional smokes, but there is still scepticism about how the low nicotine cigarettes
would fare outside academic studies.
“My suspicion is that people would very quickly stop using any product that is denicotinised in that way,” said Euromonitor analyst Shane MacGuill, adding that smokers may instead seek out smuggled cigarettes
or those sold illicitly on the internet, or switch to vaping.
“Fundamentally smokers are nicotine-seekers and I think they’ll disperse their consumption into other categories very quickly if they’re not getting nicotine
from cigarettes.
” Indeed, Bates said forcing reduced nicotine
levels would be like forcing distillers and brewers to make all their products without alcohol.
“There might be a residual market for it but you don’t see a lot of people sitting around in bars swilling alcohol-free whisky,” Bates said. “It would become a niche, probably for people who weren’t that dependent in the first place.” As a comparison, beer with no or very low alcohol is only a tiny fraction of the market. However, it is growing faster than the category as a whole as brewers try to capitalise on consumers’ greater health consciousness.
Sicignano
agreed that his product may have long-term appeal to a niche, and that over time, the market will shrink if the FDA’s proposal gains traction.
“I don’t think there will be as many two-pack-a-day smokers out there. People will smoke less, and quit attempts will increase,” he said.
