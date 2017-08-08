Investors are betting on a little-known company to supply with low- cigarettes, but so far its technology is unproven.

Shares in New York-based have soared 80 per cent to a three-year high since late last month, when the US (FDA) proposed cutting the levels in so they aren’t so addictive.

Investors’ hopes are pinned on 22nd Century’s technology becoming widespread, although none of the makers has bought it yet.

The plant biotechnology company says it has more than 200 patents that give it the ability to increase or decrease the level of in plants, as well as the level of in

“We genetically modify the We’ve been working on this for 20 years,” Henry Sicignano, chief executive of 22nd Century, said.

Sicignano, who helped to develop Natural American Spirit before the brand was bought by RJ Reynolds in 2002, said the aim was to reduce the harm caused by By making less addictive, people would smoke when they want to rather than when they need to, and would probably smoke less.

That is the logic behind the announcement suggesting regulating and encouraging smokers to switch to alternatives seen as less harmful, such as e-

said 22nd Century can make with 95 to 97 percent less than conventional cigarettes, which have about 10 mg of each. It is the only company with that can be below the threshold of what health regulators say they believe to be non-addictive, he added.

A top-10 shareholder of 22nd Century said major cigarette firms would have to turn to it if the FDA’s proposal becomes reality. “If doesn’t want their market to go to zero overnight, they’re going to have to work with someone who has a low- leaf,” he said.

While the long-term market for low- is highly uncertain, given that they are designed to be easier to quit, he said it would take years for all smokers to quit. “For a tiny company there’s a huge opportunity.” 22nd Century has roughly 80 employees and annual revenue of about $16 million, a portion of which is from regulators such as the using its to run clinical trials. So far it has got orders for over 24 million for this purpose, with at least 25 such trials underway.

It sells some low- in Spain and does contract manufacturing of regular “to keep the lights on”.

British American Tobacco, the world’s biggest company, has been assessing the opportunity for with altered levels of It has a four-year research agreement with 22nd Century worth up to $14 million that gives it the right to enter into an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with the company.

said he expected BAT to enter into a commercial agreement, and noted that any such deal would not prevent 22nd Century from selling its own products — finished or leaves — to rivals such as Altria, Japan or Imperial Brands.

A BAT spokeswoman said the agreement was part of its research and development programme on levels. She declined to comment on whether BAT planned to exercise its licensing right.

Like many start-ups, until the deals are signed, 22nd Century is struggling to make money.

“We’re not a profitable company. It’s certainly important for us to be able to achieve regulatory acceptance either here or in the EU or perhaps in Asia,” said. “We’re working on all these fronts, so that we can bring these important products to market and be a profitable company.”

Likely to face resistance

With retail sales of nearing $119 billion, the United States is the fourth-biggest market behind China, Indonesia and Russia. Because of relatively light federal taxes, it is the most profitable.

As such, are expected to fight any requirement to limit in all vigorously.

Clive Bates, a former head of UK charity Action on and Health (ASH) who is now an advocate of e-cigarettes, is sceptical the FDA’s proposal will come to pass as it would make conventional commercially unviable.

“There will be a massive amount of resistance,” he said, from farmers to manufacturers to retailers. “It’s very difficult to put in a rule through a technocratic rule-making process that does something as big as that. Nobody has ever done anything remotely the size of that.”

In the 1980s, Philip Morris and other tested ultra low-tar cigarettes, but they were not commercially successful.

22nd Century says its are as satisfactory as traditional smokes, but there is still scepticism about how the low would fare outside academic studies.

“My suspicion is that people would very quickly stop using any product that is denicotinised in that way,” said Euromonitor analyst Shane MacGuill, adding that smokers may instead seek out smuggled or those sold illicitly on the internet, or switch to vaping.

“Fundamentally smokers are nicotine-seekers and I think they’ll disperse their consumption into other categories very quickly if they’re not getting from ” Indeed, Bates said forcing reduced levels would be like forcing distillers and brewers to make all their products without alcohol.

“There might be a residual market for it but you don’t see a lot of people sitting around in bars swilling alcohol-free whisky,” Bates said. “It would become a niche, probably for people who weren’t that dependent in the first place.” As a comparison, beer with no or very low alcohol is only a tiny fraction of the market. However, it is growing faster than the category as a whole as brewers try to capitalise on consumers’ greater health consciousness.

agreed that his product may have long-term appeal to a niche, and that over time, the market will shrink if the FDA’s proposal gains traction.

“I don’t think there will be as many two-pack-a-day smokers out there. People will smoke less, and quit attempts will increase,” he said.