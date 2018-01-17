JUST IN
Bitcoin down to $10k for 1st time since Dec 1; close to half from its peak

The cryptocurrency touched a peak of almost $20,000 in December

Reuters  |  London 

Bitcoin

Bitcoin slid to $10,000 on Wednesday for the first time since Dec. 1, leaving the cryptocurrency down by close to half from its peak hit last month.

Bitcoin, the largest and most prominent cryptocurrency, fell more than 11 percent to hit $10,000 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, amid worries about a regulatory clampdown.

The cryptocurrency touched a peak of almost $20,000 in December - and indeed crossed over that threshold on some exchanges - but has since been roiled by several large sell-offs.
Wed, January 17 2018. 18:08 IST

