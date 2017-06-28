Bitcoin, Ether lead digital currency slide from highs

Last week, Bitcoin
declined as much as 17%, while smaller competitor ether
continued to slide after experiencing a ‘flash crash’, raising concern about mainstream acceptance of the digital currencies. Bitcoin
slumped to as low as $2,449.4 in intraday trading. Ether, the virtual currency based on the ethereum blockchain, plunged to $250.5. And ripple, the third-largest digital currency
based on market cap dropped to $0.3, according to prices compiled by Coinmarketcap.com and Coindesk.com.
The two biggest digital currencies have still surged in value this year. Ether
started the year around $8, meaning even with its current drop, the price has doubled many times over. Bitcoin
has advanced about 150% year to date. The steeper decline in ether
than bitcoin
means ether’s market cap at $25 billion is now just about 60% of bitcoin’s, down from about 80%, when ether
climbed over $400 two weeks ago. The rapid growth of the ethereum network had prompted speculation that ether
would overtake bitcoin
to become the biggest cryptocurrency as soon as this year, a phenomenon known as the flippening.
Sources :Bloomberg, coinmarketcap.com,coindesk.com
