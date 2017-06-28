Bitcoin, Ether lead digital currency slide from highs

Last week, declined as much as 17%, while smaller competitor continued to slide after experiencing a ‘flash crash’, raising concern about mainstream acceptance of the digital currencies. slumped to as low as $2,449.4 in intraday trading. Ether, the virtual currency based on the ethereum blockchain, plunged to $250.5. And ripple, the third-largest based on market cap dropped to $0.3, according to prices compiled by Coinmarketcap.com and Coindesk.com.



Sources :Bloomberg, coinmarketcap.com,coindesk.com

The two biggest digital currencies have still surged in value this year. started the year around $8, meaning even with its current drop, the price has doubled many times over. has advanced about 150% year to date. The steeper decline in than means ether’s market cap at $25 billion is now just about 60% of bitcoin’s, down from about 80%, when climbed over $400 two weeks ago. The rapid growth of the ethereum network had prompted speculation that would overtake to become the biggest cryptocurrency as soon as this year, a phenomenon known as the flippening.