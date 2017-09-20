Bitcoin heading to November split: Experts

Bitcoin
is looking increasingly likely to splinter off again in November, creating a third version of the world’s largest cryptocurrency, as miners and developers pursue separate visions to scale its rapidly growing marketplace.
Major industry players, including the bitcoin
investor Roger Ver
known as “Bitcoin
Jesus” for proselytising on behalf of the digital currency, say consensus between opposing camps looked increasingly unlikely. That opinion was echoed by some of the biggest mining pool operators and also programmers — known as “Core” developers — who were instrumental to developing the infrastructure of the original bitcoin
network.
In recent weeks, a group of miners — people who crunch complex math problems to generate and transact the digital currency — split off from the legacy bitcoin
to use a new version known as Bitcoin
Cash. Ver
is moving some of his funds into the new offshoot as he anticipates what would be the second split of the currency of 2017. He admits he could potentially benefit from such a schism as more coins are created.
“There’s probably going to be another split between bitcoin
legacy and SegWit2X version of bitcoin
but that just gives me more coins that I can sell for the Bitcoin
Cash version,” Ver
said in an interview on Bloomberg
Television.
Bitcoin’s popularity has led to congestion in trade, with transaction times and processing fees at one point soaring to records. Debate over how to deal with the problem has divided the trading community, with some proposing boosting the number of transactions in each block that has to be verified by miners, and others advocating for moving some information off the main network.
One faction of the community is pushing for a network upgrade in November, which could lead to a split if no consensus is made. When the split occurred around the beginning of August — with Bitcoin
Cash diverging from legacy bitcoin
— the digital currency initially slumped 6.8 percent in a two-day slide as investors appeared to discount the value of the new coin. But prices subsequently rallied, surging to a record $4,880.8 by September 1 before China announced a crackdown on cryptocurrency
exchanges and initial coin offerings that sent prices plunging 20 per cent.
While an early adopter of bitcoin, Ver
has also attracted controversy for his embrace of Bitcoin
Cash, which some developers criticise for giving too much power to miners. If another tear occurs in November, it would create a third version of the cryptocurrency
and potentially further scatter capital and resources as three offshoots of bitcoin
emerge.
