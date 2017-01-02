TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

'Donald Trump to repeal a lot of Obama's actions on day one
Business Standard

Bitcoin jumps above $1,000 for first time in three years

Bitcoin has outperformed all central-bank-issued currencies with 125 per cent climb in 2016

Reuters  |  London 

Bitcoin: What's in store for 2016

Digital currency bitcoin kicked off the new year by jumping above $1,000 for the first time in three years late on Sunday, having outperformed all central-bank-issued currencies with a 125 percent climb in 2016.

Bitcoin - a web-based "cryptocurrency" that has no central authority, relying instead on thousands of computers across the world that validate transactions and add new bitcoins to the system - jumped 2.5 percent to $1,022 on the Europe-based Bitstamp exchange, its highest since December 2013.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Bitcoin jumps above $1,000 for first time in three years

Bitcoin has outperformed all central-bank-issued currencies with 125 per cent climb in 2016

Bitcoin has outperformed all central-bank-issued currencies with 125 per cent climb in 2016

Digital currency bitcoin kicked off the new year by jumping above $1,000 for the first time in three years late on Sunday, having outperformed all central-bank-issued currencies with a 125 percent climb in 2016.

Bitcoin - a web-based "cryptocurrency" that has no central authority, relying instead on thousands of computers across the world that validate transactions and add new bitcoins to the system - jumped 2.5 percent to $1,022 on the Europe-based Bitstamp exchange, its highest since December 2013.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Bitcoin jumps above $1,000 for first time in three years

Bitcoin has outperformed all central-bank-issued currencies with 125 per cent climb in 2016

Digital currency bitcoin kicked off the new year by jumping above $1,000 for the first time in three years late on Sunday, having outperformed all central-bank-issued currencies with a 125 percent climb in 2016.

Bitcoin - a web-based "cryptocurrency" that has no central authority, relying instead on thousands of computers across the world that validate transactions and add new bitcoins to the system - jumped 2.5 percent to $1,022 on the Europe-based Bitstamp exchange, its highest since December 2013.

image
Business Standard
177 22