JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Swiss Re in talks to sell stake to SoftBank; deal said worth $10 billion

US Senate leaders reach budget deal to raise spending over two years
Business Standard

BlackRock plans to raise $10 billion for equity investments: Source

The move marks a new strategy for the company that manages more than $6 trillion for investors through publicly offered mutual funds and exchange-traded funds

Reuters 

The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York
The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York

BlackRock Inc plans to raise about $10 billion as part of a new business that would take direct stakes in companies, according to a person familiar with the matter. The move marks a new strategy for the company that manages more than $6 trillion for investors through publicly offered mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, many of which own broad swaths of the market. A multibillion-dollar fund could put the world’s largest asset manager in more direct competition to own promising private companies with the likes of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s Warren Buffett and private-equity firms, including Blackstone Group LP, from which it was initially spun out. The approach would likely be to take minority stakes in companies and hold them for a relatively long period of time, the person said. BlackRock was not immediately available for comment.

The company’s plan to raise about $10 billion was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink has long pushed corporate executives to adjust their behavior to focus on generating long-term value for shareholders, rather than simply meeting short-term profit targets. The person said the new effort is being chaired by Mark Wiseman, a top executive who the company hired in 2016 from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Wiseman’s first big move was to spearhead an effort to improve BlackRock’s ability to pick winning stocks in part by using technology to aid the process. Day-to-day management of the new effort is being led by André Bourbonnais, the former chief executive officer of Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board, the person said.

First Published: Fri, February 09 2018. 00:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements