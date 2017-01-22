Blame costly wars, not China, for poor state of US economy: Jack Ma

Ma said $14 trillion was wasted on war over past 30 years rather than investing in infrastructure

Ruling out the much-talked about US- trade war under the Trump presidency, founder of China's e-commerce giant Alibaba said the poor plight of the American was due to the costly wars waged by and has nothing to do with trade ties with Beijing.



and the will not start a trade war as President is an open-minded person who needs more time, Ma said.



Ma, who has Trump promising to create a million jobs in the and market a million American products, said it is wrong to ascribe America's economic problems to China.



It is the that is responsible for its sluggish economy, given that $14 trillion was wasted on waging war over the past 30 years rather than investing in infrastructure. did not steal American jobs, Ma said, adding that the loss of jobs is a strategic mistake on the part of the US, state-run People's Daily reported today.



The adopted a strategy to control intellectual property rights and select brands three decades ago, leaving lower-level works to the rest of the world, Ma said.



Besides, multi-national American enterprises like Microsoft and IBM have created hundreds of millions in profits through globalisation.



This large sum could have been invested in infrastructure and employment, but was instead put towards 13 wars, he said.



The simply failed to allot the funds reasonably, Ma said adding his meeting with Trump was much more productive than expected the discussions mainly focused on the issues of SOEs and China- trade, especially American enterprises selling in Asia through Alibaba's platform, which will provide about one million jobs for Americans in various ways.



It is easy to wage a trade war, but hard to end the war - perhaps even impossible. If trade stops, the war will start, Ma predicted noting that trade enables people to exchange both culture and business ideas, while also acting as a deterrent for war.



Sino- trade volume grew from $2.5 billion in 1979 to $519.6 billion dollars in 2016, surging by 211 times within 38 years.



The trade balance however tilted heavily in favour of as it exports over $400 billion worth of goods to the US.



Amid talks of the trade war between the top two economies of the world, questioned the ruling to levy heavy duties on several Chinese products days before Trump took over.

Press Trust of India