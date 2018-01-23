Blame Trump: US govt shutdown to hurt Republicans more than Democrats

-
ALSO READUS CEOs urge Trump to keep 'Dreamers' programme for immigrants DACA programme to protect 'Dreamers' is probably dead, tweets Donald Trump Trump's support for law to protect 'Dreamers' lifts its chances Donald Trump decision on 'Dreamers' programme to come on Tuesday Donald Trump's cowardice on 'Dreamers'
-
Government shutdowns are rare. This one is unique because the US has never before experienced a shutdown under a unified government, a time when the White House and Congress are controlled by the same party. The policy consequences of this shutdown are likely to be minimal. And, the shutdown itself will also probably be short-lived. However, the political consequences and long-term “optics” may be significant – and are more likely to negatively impact Republicans than Democrats. Politics are key A government shutdown occurs when Congress and the President fail to pass required annual appropriations into law, and they also fail to pass a temporary funding mechanism known as a “continuing resolution” to keep the government funded. Without these authorisations, the agencies and departments of the federal government literally have no legal authority to spend funds – even though the law allows some “essential” government functions to keep running. This time around, the politics of federal government appropriations are tied to the fate of two other controversial issues. The first is DACA. Trump gave Congress six months to provide a legislative fix for the approximately 800,000 immigrants who were brought to the US as children and whose legal status is in jeopardy because the Trump administration rescinded an Obama-era executive action allowing them to stay in the country. Time is ticking for these so-called Dreamers, some of whom will lose their protective status beginning on March 5, 2018. The second issue intertwined with the budget politics is funding of a health insurance programme known as CHIP that provides services to 8.9 million children. Republican congressional party leaders tried to push Democrats into an uncomfortable vote by forcing them to choose between negotiating a solution for DACA or funding CHIP. This manoeuvre had the potential to score important political points for Republicans during an election year. #Senate Democrats have a choice to make. This should be a no-brainer... pic.twitter.com/zdUFXxclZ9
CHIP should be part of a long term solution, not a 30 Day, or short term, extension!
Jennifer Victor is the Associate Professor of Political Science at the George Mason University This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.
#Senate Democrats have a choice to make.
This should be a no-brainer... pic.twitter.com/zdUFXxclZ9— Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) January 19, 2018
CHIP should be part of a long term solution, not a 30 Day, or short term, extension!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU