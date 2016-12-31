Blast in Baghdad kills at least 28

A pair of bomb blasts targeting a market in central Baghdad on Saturday killed at least 28 people and wounded at least 54, according to police and medical officials.

The attacks took place early this morning in al-Sinak, a busy market selling car accessories, food and clothes as well as agricultural seeds and machinery.

Details were sketchy in the immediate aftermath. Police at first said a pair of back-to-back roadside bombs exploded.

Later a police official said first a roadside bomb exploded, then a suicide bomber detonated his device amid the crowd that had gathered. Finally, police concluded that the carnage was the work of a pair of suicide bombers.

All officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to release the information.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts, but the group has launched near-daily attacks in the capital in recent months.