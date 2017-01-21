TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Fears of economic 'race to bottom', strong dollar in Davos
Business Standard

Blast in Pakistan's Eidgah market left 18 dead, over 50 injured

The political administration in Kurram tribal agency confirmed the death toll

IANS  |  Islamabad 

Blast in Pakistan's Eidgah market left 18 dead, over 50 injured

At least 18 people were killed and over 50 were injured on early Saturday when a powerful explosion ripped through a crowded market in Kurram agency, Pakistans northwestern tribal region, officials said.

The explosion occurred early morning around 8.50 am in the northwestern city of Parachinar at Eidgah market, Geo TV reported. An eye witness said that a large number of people were present in the market at the time of the blast.

The political administration in Kurram tribal agency confirmed the death toll and said the injured were shifted to the agency headquarters hospital. At least 10 persons were said to be in critical condition.

However, the Inter-Services Public Relations, the military's media wing, said that six people were killed and 20 were injured in the blast, which it said was carried out by an improvised explosive device (IED).

Parachinar is the administrative headquarters of Kurram agency and is located close to the Afghan border. It has suffered terrorist attacks in the past as well.

A similar blast at the Eidgah Market in December 2015, killed 25 people and injured 70 others.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Blast in Pakistan's Eidgah market left 18 dead, over 50 injured

The political administration in Kurram tribal agency confirmed the death toll

The political administration in Kurram tribal agency confirmed the death toll

At least 18 people were killed and over 50 were injured on early Saturday when a powerful explosion ripped through a crowded market in Kurram agency, Pakistans northwestern tribal region, officials said.

The explosion occurred early morning around 8.50 am in the northwestern city of Parachinar at Eidgah market, Geo TV reported. An eye witness said that a large number of people were present in the market at the time of the blast.

The political administration in Kurram tribal agency confirmed the death toll and said the injured were shifted to the agency headquarters hospital. At least 10 persons were said to be in critical condition.

However, the Inter-Services Public Relations, the military's media wing, said that six people were killed and 20 were injured in the blast, which it said was carried out by an improvised explosive device (IED).

Parachinar is the administrative headquarters of Kurram agency and is located close to the Afghan border. It has suffered terrorist attacks in the past as well.

A similar blast at the Eidgah Market in December 2015, killed 25 people and injured 70 others.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Blast in Pakistan's Eidgah market left 18 dead, over 50 injured

The political administration in Kurram tribal agency confirmed the death toll

At least 18 people were killed and over 50 were injured on early Saturday when a powerful explosion ripped through a crowded market in Kurram agency, Pakistans northwestern tribal region, officials said.

The explosion occurred early morning around 8.50 am in the northwestern city of Parachinar at Eidgah market, Geo TV reported. An eye witness said that a large number of people were present in the market at the time of the blast.

The political administration in Kurram tribal agency confirmed the death toll and said the injured were shifted to the agency headquarters hospital. At least 10 persons were said to be in critical condition.

However, the Inter-Services Public Relations, the military's media wing, said that six people were killed and 20 were injured in the blast, which it said was carried out by an improvised explosive device (IED).

Parachinar is the administrative headquarters of Kurram agency and is located close to the Afghan border. It has suffered terrorist attacks in the past as well.

A similar blast at the Eidgah Market in December 2015, killed 25 people and injured 70 others.

image
Business Standard
177 22