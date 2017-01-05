BNP to invest euro 70 million in Sharekhan, not to exit Geojit

French financial powerhosue on Friday said it will invest 70 million euros more into just acquired retail broking firm over the next five years, and ruled out exiting another brokerage firm Geojit.

Sharekhan, the largest standalone retail brokerage in the country, and the third largest in terms of customer base after Direct and Securities, was acquired by late November. It is now a subsidiary of the global giant's and investment services business — Personal Investors.

Group Executive Committee member Thierry Laborde told reporters here that of the total planned investments of 70 million euros, 15-20 million euros will be pumped in to upgrade the platfrom of Sharekhan, a move which is expected to help the brokerage double its customer base of 1.4 million over the next five years to 2.9 million.

Sharekhan, set up in 2000, has 4.2 per cent market share, while Securities, the overall largest player, has 3.6 million customers. But is the largest player in terms of active customers with 24 per cent of its 1.4 million customers being active in trading. This figure is only 17 per cent for and 15 per cent for Securities which has 2.3 million customers, making it the second largest player.

"We will make significant investments in technology, especially digital...Allowing investors access to a variety of savings and investment products like equities and derivatives but also mutual funds," Laborde said.

As part of its 'Vision 2020', by is also targeting to be among the top 15 MF distributors in the country with Rs 20,000 crore in assets under management.

Meanwhile, Laborde said the acquisition of does not affect BNP Paribas' committment towards Geojit, in which it holds 32.6 per cent stake.

Affirming they have no plans to exit Geojit, India CEO and Country Head Joris Dierckx said the move to acquire does not represent conflict of interest with Geojit.

"There is enough space for both companies to operate," Dierckx noted, adding, " by is a significant step for the group in India and we expect that its strong network will be the backbone for the distribution of savings and investment products."

He said after the deal got the final regulatory and FIPB approval, the group withdrew its two board members from Geojit so that there is no conflict of interest.

The French financial services major picked up nearly 33 per cent in Geojit for Rs 207 crore way back in 2006. And Laborde said he is happy with the way Geojit is being run and that his group is only a financial investor now in the Kochi- based brokerage.

BNP had announced its plans to buy out in late July 2015 for Rs 2,200 crore.

BNP bought out the existing shareholders in - the Rohatyn Group, Baring Private Equity Asia, IDFC and Samara Capital in the Rs 2,200-crore deal.

was set up by Mumbai-based entrepreneur Shripal Morakhia, whose family has been in the equity broking business for decades. Till March 2007, the Morakhia family owned a 43.58 per cent stake in the brokerage. Over the years, this holding was sold to PE investors.

is planning to bring out a new website, more mobile applications and an upgraded trading platforms going forward.

by became a 100 per cent subsidiary of Group in late November 2016 after the FIPB approved the deal.