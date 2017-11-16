JUST IN
Airbus seals $50-bn jet deal to outdo Boeing
Business Standard

Boeing gets $27-billion order from FlyDubai

The deal is a blow to Airbus, which was expected to split the order with Boeing

Bloomberg 

Boeing
The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago. Photo: Reuters

Boeing Co. secured an order valued at $27 billion for 737 Max jets from discount carrier FlyDubai, hitting back at rival Airbus SE’s record $50 billion deal.

Amid a surprise order flourish at the Dubai Air Show, the state-owned budget airline signed an agreement for 175 firm orders, plus an additional 50 options, FlyDubai said Wednesday in a statement. The deal is a blow to Airbus, which was expected to split the order with Boeing. 

FlyDubai, which closely cooperates with long-haul giant Emirates, currently has an all Boeing fleet. With the latest announcement, the carrier has 320 planes on order.

First Published: Thu, November 16 2017. 02:12 IST

