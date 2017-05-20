Boeing scrambles to save big Canada fighter jet deal: Source

Boeing said the firm hoped there would be no impact on the proposed Super Hornet sale

Boeing said the firm hoped there would be no impact on the proposed Super Hornet sale

Co on Friday rushed to fix a gamble that looks to have gone wrong, with the defense unit of the US plane maker seeking to fend off a Canadian threat to scrap the purchase of 18 Super Hornet jets, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.



That move follows Canada’s threat on Thursday that it could ditch its plans to buy the jets if the United States backed Boeing’s claims that Canadian plane maker dumped jetliners in the US market.



Political insiders say the Liberal government of Prime Minister is furious about Boeing’s allegations, which comes at a time when trade relations between the United States and Canada are at a low.



“ made the calculation that taking this action was worth the risk,” the source said, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation. “However, military sales division is concerned and is seeking to communicate with Canadian government decision-makers to mitigate the possible impact to their Super Hornet sale.”



said the firm hoped there would be no impact on the proposed Super Hornet sale but made clear it had no regrets about challenging Bombardier.



“This action is being taken against Bombardier’s pricing practices which are illegal and aggressive. It is a very clear case of dumping,” said spokesman Charlie Miller.



One industry source said a senior official tried to arrange a meeting with Trudeau recently but had been turned down.



A Trudeau spokesman declined to comment but said government ministers had not met with since it launched the Bombardier challenge. did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Richard Aboulafia, aerospace analyst at Teal Group, said that although Boeing’s complaint appears valid, “the secondary effects are disastrous.”



He said could lose $10 billion to $20 billion in military sales to Canada, encompassing order for jets, helicopters and maritime surveillance planes.



Potential winners include rival makers of jets, such as Lockheed Martin Corp, Dassault Aviation SA, Airbus SE and Saab AB, analysts said.



The US Commerce Department on Thursday launched an investigation into Boeing’s claims.



“This is a strong shot across the bow to the United States to say ‘Shut this thing down pretty damn quickly,’” said a Canadian defense industry source.



Trudeau twice side-stepped questions about the threat when speaking to reporters on Friday in British Columbia.



David Ljunggren & Alwyn Scott | Reuters