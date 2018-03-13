Bomb targets Palestinian Authority PM's convoy; Rami Hamdallah safe

An explosion went off as Palestinian Rami Hamdallah's convoy entered the today, wounding seven people, a security source and witnesses said. Hamdallah was not injured in the explosion, which occurred shortly after his convoy entered for a rare visit to the territory run by Islamist movement Hamas, a security source in the convoy said. A statement on official Palestinian media said considered it a "cowardly targeting" of Hamdallah's convoy and held responsible.