Bomb targets Palestinian Authority PM's convoy; Rami Hamdallah safe

An explosion went off as Palestinian prime minister Rami Hamdallah's convoy entered the Gaza Strip today, wounding seven people, a security source and witnesses said. Hamdallah was not injured in the explosion, which occurred shortly after his convoy entered for a rare visit to the territory run by Islamist movement Hamas, a security source in the convoy said. A statement on official Palestinian media said president Mahmud Abbas considered it a "cowardly targeting" of Hamdallah's convoy and held Hamas responsible.
