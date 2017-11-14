Bombardier in talks for $1.1-bn deal to sell 12 CSeries planes to EgyptAir

-

Canadian plane-and-train-maker Bombardier Inc
The deal is likely to include a firm order for 12 CS300 jets, and could be announced as early as Tuesday at the Dubai Air Show, according to the report.
European planemaker Airbus SE
Bombardier said, earlier this month, that it received a letter of intent from an unnamed European customer for 31 firm CSeries orders.
Bombardier spokeswoman, Nathalie Siphengphet said there was clearly a strong momentum for the CSeries, and there was growing interest from airlines around the world.
