Boris Johnson compares Hollande aide's Brexit remark to WW2 'beatings'

Just as British ministers were hoping to win EU
leaders' support for their newly revealed Brexit
plan, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson
raised hackles by comparing any attempt to punish Britain
to a World War Two escape movie.
He was visiting New Delhi
a day after Prime Minister Theresa May laid out the case for a "hard Brexit."
The wartime comment came as he answered a question on remarks made earlier by an aide to French President Francois Hollande who said Britain
should not expect a better trading relationship with Europe
once it had left.
"If Monsieur Hollande wants to administer punishment beatings that anyone chooses to escape, rather in the manner of some World War Two movie, then I don't think that's the way forward," Johnson answered.
He was swiftly condemned by the European Parliament's chief Brexit
negotiator Guy Verhofstadt who said on Twitter:
But May's spokeswoman played down the incident.
"The Foreign Secretary was making a point about the risks of people approaching this in a punitive way. I certainly don't accept the interpretation that some have put on it," she said.
"He was making a theatrical comparison to some of those evocative World War movies that people have seen. He was in no way suggesting that anyone was a Nazi."
FREE TRADE
In his prepared remarks to the Raisina Dialogue, a geopolitical conference hosted by the Indian foreign ministry and the Observer Research Foundation, Johnson, 52, said Britain
should embrace free trade not only with Europe
but with the wider world.
Free trade would help to create jobs for those who see their livelihoods threatened, many of whom voted for Brexit, while vast wealth accrues to a tiny but powerful global elite.
"They fear that they may be the first generation not to be overtaken in prosperity by their children," he said. "I don't think these people should be patronised or dismissed."
London, the British capital of which he was previously mayor, would not lose its status as a global financial centre even outside the EU, he added.
Johnson endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for tension in the South China Sea
to be addressed under a rules-based order and said Britain
stood with India in its fight against terrorism.
But, complaining of the 150 percent import tariff India charges on Scotch whisky, he said it was time for Britain
and Asia's third-largest economy
to strike a free trade deal.
