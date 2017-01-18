Boris Johnson compares Hollande aide's UK jibe to WW2 'punishment beatings'

Just as British ministers were hoping to win leaders' support for their newly revealed plan, Foreign Secretary raised hackles by comparing any attempt to punish to a World War Two escape movie.

He was visiting a day after Prime Minister Theresa May laid out the case for a "hard Brexit."

The wartime comment came as he answered a question on remarks made earlier by an aide to French President Francois Hollande who said should not expect a better trading relationship with once it had left.

"If Monsieur Hollande wants to administer punishment beatings that anyone chooses to escape, rather in the manner of some World War Two movie, then I don't think that's the way forward," Johnson answered.

He was swiftly condemned by the European Parliament's chief negotiator Guy Verhofstadt who said on Twitter:



Yet more abhorrent & deeply unhelpful comments from @BorisJohnson which PM May should condemn. https://t.co/GdVQh0AMX1 — Guy Verhofstadt (@GuyVerhofstadt) January 18, 2017

But May's spokeswoman played down the incident.

"The Foreign Secretary was making a point about the risks of people approaching this in a punitive way. I certainly don't accept the interpretation that some have put on it," she said.

"He was making a theatrical comparison to some of those evocative World War movies that people have seen. He was in no way suggesting that anyone was a Nazi."

FREE TRADE

In his prepared remarks to the Raisina Dialogue, a geopolitical conference hosted by the Indian foreign ministry and the Observer Research Foundation, Johnson, 52, said should embrace free trade not only with but with the wider world.

Free trade would help to create jobs for those who see their livelihoods threatened, many of whom voted for Brexit, while vast wealth accrues to a tiny but powerful global elite.

"They fear that they may be the first generation not to be overtaken in prosperity by their children," he said. "I don't think these people should be patronised or dismissed."

London, the British capital of which he was previously mayor, would not lose its status as a global financial centre even outside the EU, he added.

Johnson endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for tension in the to be addressed under a rules-based order and said stood with India in its fight against terrorism.

But, complaining of the 150 percent import tariff India charges on Scotch whisky, he said it was time for and Asia's third-largest to strike a free trade deal.