Bottle of whisky signed by Donald Trump fetches $7,334 at auction

McTear's Auctioneers in Glasgow says Canadian buyer won the bottle after intense bidding

A limited-edition signed by US President-elect has fetched some 6,000 pounds ($7,334) at a Scottish auction -- or twice what was expected.



Trump signed the presentation box of the single malt bottled in 2012 to mark the opening of Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire. The was of a limited edition distilled in 1985.



McTear's Auctioneers in Glasgow says the Canadian buyer won the bottle after intense bidding.



Laurie Black, an expert on whisky, says " is a stunning in its own right, however the Trump connection gave this particular bottle a presidential boost."



Trump has golf courses in and Turnberry.

AP/PTI