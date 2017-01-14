TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

'Samsung heir' Lee Jae-Yong returns home after marathon bribery questioning
Business Standard

Bottle of whisky signed by Donald Trump fetches $7,334 at auction

McTear's Auctioneers in Glasgow says Canadian buyer won the bottle after intense bidding

AP/PTI  |  London 

US President-elect Donald Trump
US President-elect Donald Trump

A limited-edition whisky signed by US President-elect Donald Trump has fetched some 6,000 pounds ($7,334) at a Scottish auction -- or twice what was expected.

Trump signed the presentation box of the GlenDronach single malt whisky bottled in 2012 to mark the opening of Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire. The whisky was of a limited edition distilled in 1985.



McTear's Auctioneers in Glasgow says the Canadian buyer won the bottle after intense bidding.

Laurie Black, an expert on whisky, says "GlenDronach is a stunning whisky in its own right, however the Trump connection gave this particular bottle a presidential boost."

Trump has golf courses in Aberdeenshire and Turnberry.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Bottle of whisky signed by Donald Trump fetches $7,334 at auction

McTear's Auctioneers in Glasgow says Canadian buyer won the bottle after intense bidding

McTear's Auctioneers in Glasgow says Canadian buyer won the bottle after intense bidding A limited-edition whisky signed by US President-elect Donald Trump has fetched some 6,000 pounds ($7,334) at a Scottish auction -- or twice what was expected.

Trump signed the presentation box of the GlenDronach single malt whisky bottled in 2012 to mark the opening of Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire. The whisky was of a limited edition distilled in 1985.

McTear's Auctioneers in Glasgow says the Canadian buyer won the bottle after intense bidding.

Laurie Black, an expert on whisky, says "GlenDronach is a stunning whisky in its own right, however the Trump connection gave this particular bottle a presidential boost."

Trump has golf courses in Aberdeenshire and Turnberry. image
Business Standard
177 22

Bottle of whisky signed by Donald Trump fetches $7,334 at auction

McTear's Auctioneers in Glasgow says Canadian buyer won the bottle after intense bidding

A limited-edition whisky signed by US President-elect Donald Trump has fetched some 6,000 pounds ($7,334) at a Scottish auction -- or twice what was expected.

Trump signed the presentation box of the GlenDronach single malt whisky bottled in 2012 to mark the opening of Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire. The whisky was of a limited edition distilled in 1985.

McTear's Auctioneers in Glasgow says the Canadian buyer won the bottle after intense bidding.

Laurie Black, an expert on whisky, says "GlenDronach is a stunning whisky in its own right, however the Trump connection gave this particular bottle a presidential boost."

Trump has golf courses in Aberdeenshire and Turnberry.

image
Business Standard
177 22