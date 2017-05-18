Brexit: Britain to face severe consequences if deal fails, says Theresa May

British Prime Minister said on Thursday there would be dire consequences for if it failed to get a good deal, and said the coming five years would be among the most challenging in our lifetime.

May made the remarks during a speech presenting her Conservative Party's policy pledges to voters ahead of a June 8 parliamentary election the party is widely expected to win.

"Make no mistake, the central challenge we face is negotiating the best deal for in Europe," May said.

"If we fail, the consequences for and for the economic security of ordinary working people will be dire. If we succeed, the opportunities ahead of us are great."