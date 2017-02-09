Brexit: British MPs approve bill to start negotiations for leaving EU

British MPs on Wednesday overwhelmingly backed a bill enabling Prime Minister to officially trigger and start negotiations for leaving the 28-member European Union.

The draft legislation was approved by 494 votes to 122, and now moves to the Lords, BBC reported.

May wants to trigger formal talks by the end of March.

She will do this by invoking Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, but requires Parliament's permission before doing so.

The bill was tabled last month after the Supreme Court ruled that MPs and peers must have a say before Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty could be triggered.

It rejected the UK government's argument that May had sufficient executive powers to trigger without consulting the Parliament.