TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Nordstrom says decision to drop Ivanka Trump's brand based on performance
Business Standard

Brexit: British MPs approve bill to start negotiations for leaving EU

The draft legislation was approved by 494 votes to 122

Press Trust of India  |  London 

Theresa May
File photo of Theresa May. Photo: Reuters

British MPs on Wednesday overwhelmingly backed a bill enabling Prime Minister Theresa May to officially trigger Brexit and start negotiations for leaving the 28-member European Union.

The draft legislation was approved by 494 votes to 122, and now moves to the Lords, BBC reported.

May wants to trigger formal Brexit talks by the end of March.

She will do this by invoking Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, but requires Parliament's permission before doing so.

The bill was tabled last month after the Supreme Court ruled that MPs and peers must have a say before Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty could be triggered.

It rejected the UK government's argument that May had sufficient executive powers to trigger Brexit without consulting the Parliament.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Brexit: British MPs approve bill to start negotiations for leaving EU

The draft legislation was approved by 494 votes to 122

The draft legislation was approved by 494 votes to 122
British MPs on Wednesday overwhelmingly backed a bill enabling Prime Minister Theresa May to officially trigger Brexit and start negotiations for leaving the 28-member European Union.

The draft legislation was approved by 494 votes to 122, and now moves to the Lords, BBC reported.

May wants to trigger formal Brexit talks by the end of March.

She will do this by invoking Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, but requires Parliament's permission before doing so.

The bill was tabled last month after the Supreme Court ruled that MPs and peers must have a say before Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty could be triggered.

It rejected the UK government's argument that May had sufficient executive powers to trigger Brexit without consulting the Parliament.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Brexit: British MPs approve bill to start negotiations for leaving EU

The draft legislation was approved by 494 votes to 122

British MPs on Wednesday overwhelmingly backed a bill enabling Prime Minister Theresa May to officially trigger Brexit and start negotiations for leaving the 28-member European Union.

The draft legislation was approved by 494 votes to 122, and now moves to the Lords, BBC reported.

May wants to trigger formal Brexit talks by the end of March.

She will do this by invoking Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, but requires Parliament's permission before doing so.

The bill was tabled last month after the Supreme Court ruled that MPs and peers must have a say before Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty could be triggered.

It rejected the UK government's argument that May had sufficient executive powers to trigger Brexit without consulting the Parliament.

image
Business Standard
177 22