Brexit impact: JPMorgan to move hundreds of jobs from London

Some international banks have used the UK as a jumping off point to conduct business across the EU

Some international banks have used the UK as a jumping off point to conduct business across the EU

The head of investment banking for Chase and Company says the bank will move hundreds of jobs from to Dublin, and as prepares to leave the (EU).



Daniel Pinto told Bloomberg News on Tuesday some will move "in the short term to be ready for day one." More may follow.



Some banks have used the as a jumping off point to conduct business across the under an arrangement known as "passporting."



But the banks could lose access to the other 27 countries if opts to break away from the single market.



Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jamie Dimon has told employees in the past that as many as 4,000 people could be relocated depending on how the negotiations play out.

AP/PTI