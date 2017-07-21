Brexit talks end with no progress

The European Union
and Britain
offered few compromises at their first full round of Brexit
talks which ended on Thursday, and the pound fell on worries that British ministers were prepared to walk away without a divorce deal.
While negotiators laid out their disagreements in Brussels, Prime Minister Theresa May
met company bosses at home, with one employers’ group saying her government needed to engage in “sustained and structured” discussions with business over Brexit
and avoid an abrupt departure from the bloc.
Academics warned of “widespread, damaging and pervasive” costs if Britain
failed to reach at least a transitional trade deal with the EU
before its scheduled departure from the bloc less than two years from now.
At the European Commission, the negotiators laid out their opening positions in four days of talks that confirmed some common ground.
But they also confirmed differences on how to protect the future of expatriate citizens, while uncertainty persisted over a financial settlement and the future of the intra-Irish border — which will become an external frontier for the EU
in 2019. Chief EU
negotiator Michel Barnier said there was “a fundamental divergence” on how to protect the rights of EU
citizens living in Britain
and of Britons in the remaining 27 EU
countries after Brexit.
He said European courts should guarantee citizens’ rights after Brexit.
“Any reference to European rights imply their oversight by the Court of Justice of the European Union,” he told a joint news conference with British Brexit
Secretary David Davis. Davis said the meetings in Brussels
had provided “a lot to be positive about”.
