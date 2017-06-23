Brexit talks: PM Theresa May promises to let EU citizens stay in UK

This would benefit 3 million EU nationals living permanently in UK

Prime Minister Theresa May, known for her hardline stance on Brexit, has offered a sop to United Kingdom (UK)-based European Union (EU) citizens by promising to allow them to stay in after the country's exit from the economic bloc.



The announcement at a Brussels summit on Thursday will come as a relief to an estimated 3 million nationals living permanently in the UK, including over 20,000 Goans who had used their Portuguese heritage to apply for nationality.



Addressing leaders at her first summit since the snap general election that lost her a majority in the Parliament, said she did not want anyone to have to leave or families to split up.



"No one will face a cliff edge," she said, softening her stance after her disastrous election gamble.



"The UK's position represents a fair and serious offer, one aimed at giving as much certainty as possible to citizens who have settled in the UK, building careers and lives and contributing so much to our society," she said.



The British prime minister stressed that her government wanted to protect the rights of citizens in the - and the rights of expats in other European countries.



Downing Street is yet to specify what the cut-off date will be for new residents, after which the special settled guarantee would no longer apply.



It will be no earlier than March 2017, when the formally began leaving the by issuing the Article 50 notification, and no later than March 2019 when it will actually leave.



Those arriving up until the point of departure would have a "grace period" — expected to be two years — to build up the same " settled status" and the system would also be streamlined, doing away with an 85-page permanent residency application form which has attracted complaints, said in a clear attempt to sweeten Britain's offering for



She told leaders: "The commitment that we make to citizens will be enshrined in law and will be enforced through our highly respected courts."



The British offer stands only on the basis that a reciprocal one is made for citizens living in countries, Downing Street has indicated.



The proposals will form the central feature of further talks at the ongoing summit in Brussels on Friday.

Press Trust of India