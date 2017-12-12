JUST IN
Brexit: Trade relations between the UK and the EU

The UK imports more than it exports, with seven of the ten leading import sources coming from the EU

Brexit has entered a critical part in its process. After several rounds of negotiations, a first deal was reached on Friday, on the terms of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union. This deal covers the divorce bill and questions regarding the Irish border and citizens' rights. On 14 and 15 December, EU leaders meet in Brussels to deliver their verdict on whether sufficient progress has been achieved.

The UK imports more than it exports, with seven of the ten leading import sources coming from the EU. China and the US, with import values of 40.6 billion GBP and 36.6 billion GBP, respectively, were the UK's largest non-EU import sources.
 
