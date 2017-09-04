JUST IN
BRICS leaders pledge inclusive world economy, oppose protectionism

BRICS leaders reaffirmed that they firmly oppose protectionism

IANS  |  Xiamen (China) 

BRICS Summit
Xiamen: Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the group photo session at 2017 BRICS Summit in Xiamen, Fujian province in China, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. AP/PTI

BRICS leaders reaffirmed on Monday they remained committed to an open and inclusive world economy and firmly opposed protectionism.

"We emphasize on the importance of an open and inclusive world economy enabling all countries and peoples to share in the benefits of globalization," said the BRICS Xiamen Declaration released after the 9th Summit here, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We will continue to firmly oppose protectionism. We recommit to our existing pledge for both standstill and rollback of protectionist measures and we call upon other countries to join us in that commitment."

The BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - said they remained firmly committed to a rules-based, transparent, non-discriminatory, open and inclusive multilateral trading system as embodied in the World Trade Organisation.

 
First Published: Mon, September 04 2017. 14:41 IST

