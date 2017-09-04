BRICS leaders pledge inclusive world economy, oppose protectionism

leaders reaffirmed on Monday they remained committed to an open and inclusive and firmly opposed

"We emphasize on the importance of an open and inclusive enabling all countries and peoples to share in the benefits of globalization," said the Xiamen Declaration released after the 9th Summit here, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We will continue to firmly oppose We recommit to our existing pledge for both standstill and rollback of protectionist measures and we call upon other countries to join us in that commitment."

The countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - said they remained firmly committed to a rules-based, transparent, non-discriminatory, open and inclusive multilateral trading system as embodied in the World Trade Organisation.